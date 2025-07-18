₹500 crore scam: Mangaluru Police arrest man who defrauded businessmen
Mangaluru Police have arrested Rohan Saldanha, who allegedly tricked several businessmen out of nearly ₹500 crore with fake loan and land deals.
He would promise huge loans or property investments, collect advance payments from victims—sometimes up to ₹4 crore—and then disappear.
Investigators found a bank account linked to him with over ₹40 crore moving through it in just three months.
Hidden doors, secret chambers in Saldanha's mansion
During a late-night raid on Saldanha's mansion, police found hidden doors, secret chambers, and surveillance cameras—apparently set up to dodge angry creditors.
The house also featured rare plants and vintage liquor collections.
Police are now digging into his funding sources and possible money laundering links; they've registered an FIR and are urging more victims to come forward as the investigation continues.