₹500 crore scam: Mangaluru Police arrest man who defrauded businessmen India Jul 18, 2025

Mangaluru Police have arrested Rohan Saldanha, who allegedly tricked several businessmen out of nearly ₹500 crore with fake loan and land deals.

He would promise huge loans or property investments, collect advance payments from victims—sometimes up to ₹4 crore—and then disappear.

Investigators found a bank account linked to him with over ₹40 crore moving through it in just three months.