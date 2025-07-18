Next Article
Kerala nurse's Yemen death sentence: SC asks group to get official approval
The Supreme Court has told a private group trying to help Nimisha Priya—a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala sentenced to death in Yemen—to get official approval before sending negotiators.
Her execution, which was supposed to happen on July 16, 2023, is now on hold thanks to ongoing diplomatic talks.
Priya's case complicated by local laws, no Indian embassy in Yemen
Priya's case is complicated by tough local laws and no Indian embassy in Yemen. The next court hearing is set for August 14.
The government says it's doing everything it can to bring her home safely, including legal help and reaching out to Yemeni authorities and the victim's family.
This situation highlights how hard it can be for Indians caught up in foreign legal systems—and why international support really matters.
```