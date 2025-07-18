Kerala nurse's Yemen death sentence: SC asks group to get official approval

Priya's case complicated by local laws, no Indian embassy in Yemen

Priya's case is complicated by tough local laws and no Indian embassy in Yemen. The next court hearing is set for August 14.

The government says it's doing everything it can to bring her home safely, including legal help and reaching out to Yemeni authorities and the victim's family.

This situation highlights how hard it can be for Indians caught up in foreign legal systems—and why international support really matters.

