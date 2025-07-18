Next Article
Madhya Pradesh drowning in floods, more rain expected: Key facts
Madhya Pradesh is dealing with intense monsoon floods, with over 26 districts—including Satna, Rewa, and Mauganj—under water.
The IMD has warned of more heavy rain and possible flash floods as the state's rainfall is way above normal this July.
Major dams are filling up fast, raising concerns about further flooding.
Two workers died in Shahdol
Flooding has forced evacuations from homes—even a police station—and shut down schools in four districts.
Two workers lost their lives in Shahdol during sewer repairs, and roads have collapsed in Bhopal due to waterlogging.
Vehicles were swept away by strong currents but luckily everyone was rescued.
The government is on high alert and exams are postponed until things get safer.