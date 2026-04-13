Activists allege West Bengal SIR process manipulated electoral rolls
India
Some activists are calling out the alleged manipulation of West Bengal's electoral rolls during a process called SIR.
At a news conference, Yogendra Yadav said people with valid documents are still being deleted, which is a big shift from when almost every adult was on the list.
Bhushan says SIR breaches legal standards
Bhushan flagged that this process doesn't meet legal standards and could especially impact minority communities.
The Institute of Development Studies Kolkata plans to take the issue to the Supreme Court.