ADR co-founder Jagdeep Chhokar passes away at 81

His work will keep inspiring others: Yadav

Chhokar led efforts that resulted in big Supreme Court decisions—like making candidates share their criminal and financial backgrounds (2002), introducing the "None of the Above" voting option (2013), and challenging electoral bonds (which were struck down in 2024).

He also played a key role as the founding chairperson of Aajeevika Bureau to help internal migrants.

Even after his passing, his wish to donate his body shows how deeply he cared about public good.

Leaders across politics paid tribute; Yogendra Yadav called him "a true champion of democracy" whose work will keep inspiring others.