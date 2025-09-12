Karnataka woman poisons husband, lies about tiger attack to escape

Investigation details

Sallapuri told police her husband disappeared after a nearby tiger sighting, prompting forest officials to search the area.

Heavy rain hampered their efforts, but suspicions grew when Venkataswamy's body was found at their home.

During questioning, Sallapuri confessed to both the poisoning and cover-up.

As of September 2025, police are still investigating with help from forensic teams—no one else has been arrested yet.