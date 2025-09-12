Karnataka woman poisons husband, lies about tiger attack to escape
In Mysuru district, Karnataka, a woman named Sallapuri allegedly poisoned her husband Venkataswamy and tried to pass off his death as a tiger attack to pocket ₹15 lakh in government compensation.
The couple worked as laborers on an areca nut farm, and Sallapuri reportedly hid her husband's body in a cow dung pit behind their house after the murder.
Investigation details
Sallapuri told police her husband disappeared after a nearby tiger sighting, prompting forest officials to search the area.
Heavy rain hampered their efforts, but suspicions grew when Venkataswamy's body was found at their home.
During questioning, Sallapuri confessed to both the poisoning and cover-up.
As of September 2025, police are still investigating with help from forensic teams—no one else has been arrested yet.