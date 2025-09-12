Kashmir's Mirwaiz placed under house arrest ahead of religious event
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman, says he was placed under house arrest on Friday to stop him from attending a big religious gathering at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid.
The event, Majlis-e-Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen, was supposed to bring together several prominent Islamic scholars.
Farooq called this "relentless interference" in religious life.
Farooq's frustration over government interference
Farooq expressed frustration over what he sees as repeated government interference in religious practices—like mosque events and Muslim holidays.
"Our human and political rights already stand denied, and then there is this relentless interference in our religious matters," he said.
He added that the Jamia Masjid will keep speaking out for people's rights.
Farooq's political role
Farooq isn't just a spiritual leader—he also plays a major role in Kashmir's politics.
As Mirwaiz of Kashmir and head of the Hurriyat Conference, his sermons at Jamia Masjid often mix faith with calls for political rights, making him a key voice for many in the region.