Next Article
Flood warning in Hyderabad as water board releases reservoir water
Heads up, Hyderabad! The city's water board (HMWS&SB) issued a flood warning early Friday morning for the Himayatsagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs after heavy rains upstream.
To keep things safe and avoid overflow, they've opened the reservoir gates and started releasing water—about 8,000 cusecs in total.
Reservoirs nearly at max capacity
Both reservoirs are nearly at their maximum capacity as of Friday morning—Osman Sagar is just half a foot below its full level, while Himayatsagar is only slightly under too.
The board is letting out most of the water from Himayatsagar (5,600 cusecs) and the rest from Osman Sagar (2,400 cusecs) to manage the situation and prevent flooding in nearby areas.