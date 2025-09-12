Flood warning in Hyderabad as water board releases reservoir water

Reservoirs nearly at max capacity

Both reservoirs are nearly at their maximum capacity as of Friday morning—Osman Sagar is just half a foot below its full level, while Himayatsagar is only slightly under too.

The board is letting out most of the water from Himayatsagar (5,600 cusecs) and the rest from Osman Sagar (2,400 cusecs) to manage the situation and prevent flooding in nearby areas.