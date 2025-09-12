Odisha's Maoist elimination drive gains momentum with leader's death
Odisha has stepped up its fight against Maoists after Modem Balakrishna, a senior CPI (Maoist) leader, was killed in an encounter with security forces on September 11, 2025.
His death is a big moment for the state's plan to eliminate Maoist presence by March 2026.
Balakrishna had been linked to several major attacks and operated across Dhamtari, Gariaband, and Nuapada.
Police to focus on 7 districts
With Balakrishna gone, Odisha Police is sharpening its focus on the seven most-affected districts—down from 21 earlier.
They're keeping a close watch on forested areas like KKBN and BGN divisions that often serve as Maoist hideouts.
Extra security is also being put in place along border districts like Sundargarh, which are vulnerable to cross-border movements from Jharkhand.
The goal: keep things peaceful and prevent any comeback by Maoist groups.