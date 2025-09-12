Odisha's Maoist elimination drive gains momentum with leader's death

Police to focus on 7 districts

With Balakrishna gone, Odisha Police is sharpening its focus on the seven most-affected districts—down from 21 earlier.

They're keeping a close watch on forested areas like KKBN and BGN divisions that often serve as Maoist hideouts.

Extra security is also being put in place along border districts like Sundargarh, which are vulnerable to cross-border movements from Jharkhand.

The goal: keep things peaceful and prevent any comeback by Maoist groups.