Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium set to host first-ever international match

Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh is set to host its first-ever international match. The venue will host the Australian women's cricket team for two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) on September 14 and 17. The stadium has been rewarded for successfully hosting several Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, including playoffs in the recent past. Notably, the Mullanpur Stadium has been Punjab Kings' home ground.

Venue preparation Stadium set for internationals Amarjit Singh, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president, has assured that the stadium is ready to host international matches, despite recent heavy rains in Punjab. He said, "The drainage system is good. Even if we experience heavy rainfall, the water will clear out in a maximum of 40 to 45 minutes." Special arrangements have been made for teams' accommodations, practice facilities, and travel needs at this newly developed venue. Notably, the stadium has a capacity of 38,000 spectators.

Upgrade Stadium upgraded before IPL 2025 It is worth noting that Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium completed its renovations ahead of the 2025 IPL season. The stadium, also known as Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, was criticized last year for the lack of roof coverage. The issue made it uncomfortable for fans during matches and provided no shelter in case of rain.