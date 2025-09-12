Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium set to host first-ever international match
Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh is set to host its first-ever international match. The venue will host the Australian women's cricket team for two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) on September 14 and 17. The stadium has been rewarded for successfully hosting several Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, including playoffs in the recent past. Notably, the Mullanpur Stadium has been Punjab Kings' home ground.
Amarjit Singh, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president, has assured that the stadium is ready to host international matches, despite recent heavy rains in Punjab. He said, "The drainage system is good. Even if we experience heavy rainfall, the water will clear out in a maximum of 40 to 45 minutes." Special arrangements have been made for teams' accommodations, practice facilities, and travel needs at this newly developed venue. Notably, the stadium has a capacity of 38,000 spectators.
Stadium upgraded before IPL 2025
It is worth noting that Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium completed its renovations ahead of the 2025 IPL season. The stadium, also known as Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, was criticized last year for the lack of roof coverage. The issue made it uncomfortable for fans during matches and provided no shelter in case of rain.
Schedule of India-Australia series
The Indian women's cricket team is set to host its Australian counterparts in a three-match ODI series. The matches are slated to be played on September 14, 17, and 20. While the Punjab venue will host the first two WODIs, the third game will be held at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. This series is part of both teams' preparations for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup later this year.