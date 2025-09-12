Next Article
Bijapur encounter: 2 Naxalites shot dead, search operation underway
Security forces shot dead two Naxalites during an operation in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday.
The encounter happened in a forest near the Telangana border, and police say their search is still ongoing.
Ten Naxals killed in Gariaband yesterday
Just a day earlier, 10 more Naxals—including a top leader with a ₹1 crore bounty—were killed in Gariaband.
This year alone, joint operations have led to 243 Naxal deaths across Chhattisgarh, mostly in Bastar.
The state's anti-Naxal drive is picking up pace, especially in districts like Gariaband and Manpur-Mohla-Ambagarh Chowki, as security forces continue intensified operations in these districts.