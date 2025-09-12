The letter claimed three explosives were planted

'Judge's chamber will detonate': Delhi High Court receives bomb threat

By Chanshimla Varah 12:39 pm Sep 12, 202512:39 pm

What's the story

A bomb threat was reported at the Delhi High Court on Friday, leading to immediate evacuations. The letter claimed three explosives were planted in judges' chambers and other areas of the court. It also warned that evacuations should be completed by 2:00pm. The note ominously stated, "The judge's chamber will detonate shortly after midday Islamic prayers." After the threat, all judges adjourned their board and stopped hearings.