'Judge's chamber will detonate': Delhi High Court receives bomb threat
What's the story
A bomb threat was reported at the Delhi High Court on Friday, leading to immediate evacuations. The letter claimed three explosives were planted in judges' chambers and other areas of the court. It also warned that evacuations should be completed by 2:00pm. The note ominously stated, "The judge's chamber will detonate shortly after midday Islamic prayers." After the threat, all judges adjourned their board and stopped hearings.
Ongoing investigation
Delhi Police searching court premises
In response to the threat, the Delhi Police launched a thorough search of the court premises. An official statement from the police is still awaited. The incident comes just days after similar bomb threats were reported at other locations in Delhi on Tuesday. These included Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and University College of Medical Science (UCMS), which were later declared hoaxes.
Hoax threats
Similar threats reported on Tuesday
The recent bomb threats in Delhi included a warning of RDX explosives with a one-kilometer blast radius. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam confirmed they received information about a bomb threat at UCMS around 11:00am on Tuesday. Following standard operating procedures, the college was evacuated without causing panic. The Bomb Dog Squad checked the premises and declared it safe by 1:30pm.