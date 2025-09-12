Next Article
Bengaluru Metro fares to increase by 71%: Report
Bengaluru Metro rides are about to get pricier, with fares having jumped by up to 71% earlier in 2024.
The hike comes after the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) reviewed BMRCL's proposal and suggested a smaller—but still significant—increase, as Karnataka can no longer support the metro financially like before.
New fare range, distance-based pricing
The new fare range will be ₹10 (minimum) to ₹90 (maximum) per trip—the first update since 2017.
This move aims to help BMRCL manage rising costs and debts, especially since Karnataka has been stretched thin after spending nearly ₹98,000 crore on guarantee schemes since last year.
To keep things sustainable, the FFC also recommended regular fare reviews based on distance traveled.