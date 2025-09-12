LOADING...

Chhattisgarh: 2 Maoists killed in encounter in Bijapur

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district killed two Maoists in an encounter on Friday, recovering weapons and explosives from the site.
This comes just a day after another major operation in Gariaband, where 10 Maoists—possibly including a senior leader—were reportedly killed.
Both actions occurred during ongoing search efforts, with the Bijapur operation specifically launched after a tip-off.

Government's intensified campaign against Maoists

These encounters are part of a bigger push by the government to eliminate Maoism from the country by next year.
Over the past year alone, 357 insurgents have been killed according to official documents.
A key moment came this May with the elimination of top Maoist leader Basvaraju, who had been behind several deadly attacks—marking a significant milestone in tackling one of India's toughest internal security challenges.