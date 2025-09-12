Next Article
Man stabs woman on birthday after she rejects marriage proposal
A disturbing incident took place in Udupi, Karnataka, where 24-year-old Rachita Poojari was stabbed by a man named Karthik after she turned down his marriage proposal.
The attack happened on her birthday, and Rachita is now in serious condition at Manipal KMC Hospital.
Karthik attacked Rachita after she blocked his number
Police say Karthik had been in a relationship with Rachita for years, but her family didn't approve.
After she blocked his number and rejected his proposal again on her way to work, he attacked her with a knife.