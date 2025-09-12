Last day for Mumbai's Elphinstone bridge: Traffic diversions, other details
After 125+ years, Mumbai's iconic Elphinstone Bridge (connecting Parel and Prabhadevi) will close for good at 11:59pm tonight, Friday, September 12, 2025.
Nearly seven lakh people use it every day, but it's making way for a modern double-decker bridge as part of the Sewri-Worli Connector project to boost east-west travel and connect with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.
What are the traffic diversions?
With the bridge gone, traffic is getting a shake-up. Dadar East-West travelers should switch to Tilak Bridge;
Parel East to Prabhadevi folks will be rerouted via Curry Road Bridge from 7am-3pm (and the reverse route (Prabhadevi/Lower Parel to Parel) via Curry Road Bridge from 3pm to 11pm).
Plus, there are new no-parking zones around busy spots like Senapati Bapat and Mahadev Palav Roads—so heads up if you drive or take cabs here.
Residents will be rehoused
Eighty-three residents from Lakshmi Nivas and Haji Noorani Chawl will have to move because of the demolition.
The good news: MHADA is handling local rehousing with support from Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
The upcoming bridge will have separate decks for city traffic and an elevated corridor, promising smoother rides across South Mumbai, Sewri, and Navi Mumbai.