Woman, lover kill husband to be together

How the investigation unfolded

On Monday night, police say Preeti and Abhay strangled Ompal with a dupatta, then tried to cover it up by making it look like a heart attack.

Suspicion from Ompal's niece led to an investigation by Bibinagar police. Both suspects confessed during questioning.

After a complaint from Ompal's brother, the pair were charged with murder and sent to judicial custody while authorities continue looking into all aspects of the case.