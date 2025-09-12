Next Article
Woman, lover kill husband to be together
In Bulandshahr's Partapur village, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested Preeti and her lover Abhay for allegedly murdering Preeti's husband, Ompal (37).
The two had been in a secret relationship for about two years and reportedly saw Ompal as standing in the way of their future together.
How the investigation unfolded
On Monday night, police say Preeti and Abhay strangled Ompal with a dupatta, then tried to cover it up by making it look like a heart attack.
Suspicion from Ompal's niece led to an investigation by Bibinagar police. Both suspects confessed during questioning.
After a complaint from Ompal's brother, the pair were charged with murder and sent to judicial custody while authorities continue looking into all aspects of the case.