Next Article
Assam villagers oppose logistics park on grazing land
In Kamrup, Assam, over 3,000 families from 21 villages are objecting to a government plan to take 150 bighas of their grazing land for a new logistics park.
Locals say this move puts their livelihoods at risk and could seriously impact the Dorabeel wetlands they rely on.
Villagers warn project threatens farming, fishing
Villagers warn the project threatens farming, fishing, and even rare wildlife like the endangered Gangetic dolphin.
They've submitted scientific objections to authorities and are urging the government to rethink putting industry ahead of local communities' needs.