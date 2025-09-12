Power cut alert in parts of Bengaluru, Tumakuru on September 13-14 India Sep 12, 2025

Heads up if you're in Bengaluru or Tumakuru—there will be planned power cuts on September 13 and 14, 2025, from 10am to 5pm.

BESCOM is doing routine maintenance, so neighborhoods like K.G. Temple, Hirehalli, Hennur, Honnudike, and Thimmasandra will be affected.

It's a good idea to plan ahead and avoid using heavy appliances during these hours.