Power cut alert in parts of Bengaluru, Tumakuru on September 13-14
Heads up if you're in Bengaluru or Tumakuru—there will be planned power cuts on September 13 and 14, 2025, from 10am to 5pm.
BESCOM is doing routine maintenance, so neighborhoods like K.G. Temple, Hirehalli, Hennur, Honnudike, and Thimmasandra will be affected.
It's a good idea to plan ahead and avoid using heavy appliances during these hours.
Tumakuru district gets hit too: areas such as Nittur, Gubbi, Doddaguni, and Bellavi are on the list.
BESCOM suggests making backup plans for essentials if you need them.
The maintenance is part of BESCOM's regular efforts.