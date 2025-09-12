Next Article
Kerala woman with rare bone disease attempts UPSC exam
Latheesha Ansari from Kerala showed incredible determination by attempting the UPSC exams, even while living with a rare bone disease and needing constant oxygen support.
Her dream was to become an IAS officer and make her father proud, despite all the health challenges that limited her mobility.
She passed away in June 2021
Her family made sure she could reach exam centers safely, always by her side with her oxygen cylinder.
Latheesha passed away in June 2021 at just 27, but her story still inspires many.
Before she died, she had one heartfelt wish—to stand up—which her father lovingly helped fulfill by holding her upright for two hours.
Her journey is a reminder that resilience can shine through any obstacle.