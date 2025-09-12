Kerala woman with rare bone disease attempts UPSC exam

She passed away in June 2021

Her family made sure she could reach exam centers safely, always by her side with her oxygen cylinder.

Latheesha passed away in June 2021 at just 27, but her story still inspires many.

Before she died, she had one heartfelt wish—to stand up—which her father lovingly helped fulfill by holding her upright for two hours.

Her journey is a reminder that resilience can shine through any obstacle.