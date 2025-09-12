Watch: Bus full of kids falls into pothole in Bengaluru
A school bus carrying 20 kids fell into a pothole and tilted near Panathur Main Road in Bengaluru on Friday after getting stuck in a pothole filled with slush.
Dashcam footage showed the bus tipping as it struggled to move, but thanks to quick-thinking bystanders, all the children were safely helped out through the back door.
Pothole menace in Bengaluru
This accident puts the spotlight back on Bengaluru's ongoing pothole crisis—there are nearly 10,000 potholes across the city, according to Karnataka's Public Works Minister DK Shivkumar.
The issue is so serious it's turned deadly: just a day earlier in Mangaluru, a woman lost her life when her scooter hit a pothole and she fell under a moving lorry.
Police have blamed both poor road maintenance and rash driving for these tragedies.