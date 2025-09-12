Telangana: Heavy rain leads to traffic chaos in Hyderabad

CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to stay alert

Some spots got drenched—Hayathnagar saw 11.5cm of rain, while Mallampally and Yacharam recorded nearly double that.

Abdullapurmet faced heavy downpours too, making things worse.

CM Revanth Reddy has told officials to stay alert and help evacuate people from risky homes.

Rescue teams are working to keep everyone safe as thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to continue into Saturday morning.