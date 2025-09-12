Next Article
Telangana: Heavy rain leads to traffic chaos in Hyderabad
Heavy rain hit Hyderabad and several Telangana districts on Thursday evening, leading to flooded streets and major traffic jams.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says there's more rain on the way, with a yellow alert out for Friday in multiple areas.
Low-lying neighborhoods are especially affected by waterlogging.
CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to stay alert
Some spots got drenched—Hayathnagar saw 11.5cm of rain, while Mallampally and Yacharam recorded nearly double that.
Abdullapurmet faced heavy downpours too, making things worse.
CM Revanth Reddy has told officials to stay alert and help evacuate people from risky homes.
Rescue teams are working to keep everyone safe as thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to continue into Saturday morning.