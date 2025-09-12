Bengal TET candidates wait for jobs, beatings, arrests spark outrage

Education minister promises hiring notifications will come soon

Many of these qualified teachers have waited over three years for jobs—highlighting just how understaffed Bengal's public schools are.

The situation is even messier now, with teachers displaced by a recent Supreme Court order joining the protests and competing with over five lakh applicants.

Protesters urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to step in, while Education Minister Bratya Basu promised that vacancy data is being collected and hiring notifications will come soon.

For students and young job seekers alike, this ongoing delay means more uncertainty—and growing frustration—about the future of education in West Bengal.