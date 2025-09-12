'My uncle was trafficked to Myanmar for a job': Post India Sep 12, 2025

A Reddit post by user diiiksha has brought attention to a troubling case of human trafficking in 2025.

Her uncle was lured by a trusted neighbor with a fake job offer in Thailand, only to end up trafficked to Myanmar and forced into illegal work.

The neighbor, who once seemed reassuring, dismissed the family's concerns when contacted, calling the uncle 'lazy.'

It was only later that the uncle himself revealed the truth about being trafficked.