'My uncle was trafficked to Myanmar for a job': Post
A Reddit post by user diiiksha has brought attention to a troubling case of human trafficking in 2025.
Her uncle was lured by a trusted neighbor with a fake job offer in Thailand, only to end up trafficked to Myanmar and forced into illegal work.
The neighbor, who once seemed reassuring, dismissed the family's concerns when contacted, calling the uncle 'lazy.'
It was only later that the uncle himself revealed the truth about being trafficked.
Traffickers demanded ₹4 lakh for her uncle's release
The traffickers demanded ₹4 lakh for her uncle's release, but after the first payment, they disappeared.
The family tried reaching out to the Indian Embassy but hit dead ends. In desperation, they pressured the neighbor's family—who finally paid up and helped bring her uncle home.
Now back in India and recovering from trauma, he's undergoing medical checks. The family hopes their story warns others about fake job scams and trafficking dangers.