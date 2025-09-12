Mauritian PM's visit: India welcomes in Bhojpuri, video goes viral
During Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's recent visit to Varanasi, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal greeted him in Bhojpuri—a nod to the shared roots between both countries.
The friendly moment was caught on video and quickly racked up over 83,000 views on X.
With Indian PM Narendra Modi hosting, the meeting got a special spotlight.
Ramgoolam's trip highlights cultural connections
Ramgoolam's trip focused on growing India-Mauritius ties, especially in trade and development.
The Mauritian team got to enjoy traditional Bhojpuri music from Purvanchal—celebrating a language that first reached Mauritius with Indian laborers back in the 1800s and has since blended with Creole culture.
The visit was all about honoring these historic bonds while building for the future.