Mauritian PM's visit: India welcomes in Bhojpuri, video goes viral

Ramgoolam's trip highlights cultural connections

Ramgoolam's trip focused on growing India-Mauritius ties, especially in trade and development.

The Mauritian team got to enjoy traditional Bhojpuri music from Purvanchal—celebrating a language that first reached Mauritius with Indian laborers back in the 1800s and has since blended with Creole culture.

The visit was all about honoring these historic bonds while building for the future.