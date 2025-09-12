Navi Mumbai airport to open in September 2024

Terminal 1 will handle up to 20 million passengers a year with digital check-ins, biometric gates, comfy lounges, and what's claimed to be the world's fastest baggage claim. Thanks to a new 22km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, you'll be able to get from South Mumbai to Ulwe in about 20 minutes—pretty game-changing for commuters.

Major boost for cargo traffic

By 2032, NMIA and the existing CSMIA together are expected to serve up to 160 million travelers every year.

Domestic flights will start first after launch, with international ones joining soon after.

Plus, from August 2025, NMIA takes over as Mumbai's main cargo hub while CSMIA upgrades—so expect more jobs and faster shipping too.