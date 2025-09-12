Karnataka's mega survey to start on September 22
Karnataka is rolling out a major Social, Economic and Educational Survey from September 22, aiming to reach about seven crore people across two crore households over 90 days.
Using a new app with geotagging tech, 1.65 lakh enumerators—mostly teachers—will visit homes, collecting data on everything from caste to internet access.
Every household needs to provide their Aadhaar number.
Why this survey matters
This isn't just another survey—it's Karnataka's most detailed effort yet to map out the state's diversity and real-life challenges.
With questions on education, jobs, infrastructure gaps and more (not just caste), the ₹450-crore project hopes to replace an outdated 2015 census and recognize over 1,800 castes and sub-castes.
The data will help shape smarter policies and fairer resource allocation for everyone in the state.