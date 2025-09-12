Karnataka's mega survey to start on September 22

Why this survey matters

This isn't just another survey—it's Karnataka's most detailed effort yet to map out the state's diversity and real-life challenges.

With questions on education, jobs, infrastructure gaps and more (not just caste), the ₹450-crore project hopes to replace an outdated 2015 census and recognize over 1,800 castes and sub-castes.

The data will help shape smarter policies and fairer resource allocation for everyone in the state.