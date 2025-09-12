CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as India's 15th Vice President
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as India's 15th Vice President on Friday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office. Radhakrishnan was elected after defeating opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes in the recent Vice-Presidential election. The event was attended by several NDA leaders and former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar.
President Droupadi Murmu administers the Oath of Office to Vice President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan.— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2025
Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, received 452 votes, while Reddy got 300. The election saw a turnout of 98.2%, with 767 out of 781 MPs voting. The NDA had the support of 427 MPs on paper, but Radhakrishnan also got votes from 11 YSRCP lawmakers. He ended up getting 14 more votes than expected, leading to speculation that there might have been some cross-voting from the opposition camp.
PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Radhakrishnan on his victory, saying he is confident that the new Vice President will strengthen India's constitutional values. "His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalized," PM Modi wrote on social media platform X. Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons. Since then, he has largely stayed away from public life.