CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as India's 15th Vice President 

Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, received 452 votes, while Reddy got 300. The election saw a turnout of 98.2%, with 767 out of 781 MPs voting. The NDA had the support of 427 MPs on paper, but Radhakrishnan also got votes from 11 YSRCP lawmakers. He ended up getting 14 more votes than expected, leading to speculation that there might have been some cross-voting from the opposition camp.