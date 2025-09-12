Nepal protests leave over 200 Karnataka tourists stranded in Kathmandu India Sep 12, 2025

Over 200 tourists from Karnataka are stuck in Kathmandu after hotels asked them to leave because of ongoing protests.

With no formal places to stay, many have ended up in closed bars and restaurants.

The Karnataka government is working on getting everyone home, but as of Wednesday, the evacuation plan isn't fully set.

Some flights between New Delhi and Kathmandu have started to help bring people back.