Nepal protests leave over 200 Karnataka tourists stranded in Kathmandu
Over 200 tourists from Karnataka are stuck in Kathmandu after hotels asked them to leave because of ongoing protests.
With no formal places to stay, many have ended up in closed bars and restaurants.
The Karnataka government is working on getting everyone home, but as of Wednesday, the evacuation plan isn't fully set.
Some flights between New Delhi and Kathmandu have started to help bring people back.
Travel operators canceling Nepal trips
Officials from Bengaluru and New Delhi are teaming up to get the stranded tourists—like a 130-member Isha Foundation group—home safely.
The unrest has led travel operators to cancel future Nepal trips, with many now switching plans to Sri Lanka or Rishikesh instead.
Families in Bengaluru are also calling off their Nepal vacations until things settle down.