Young Indians trapped in Russian military camps seek PM's help
A group of young men from Punjab have found themselves trapped in Russian military camps after being misled by travel agents. Promised work abroad, they were instead forced into the Russian army during the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Now, they're sharing videos online, directly appealing to Prime Minister Modi for help. The Indian government says it's pushing Moscow to get them released.
Families spent up to ₹40 lakh each
Families back home spent up to ₹40 lakh each hoping for better futures, only to be deceived by these agents.
The Ministry of External Affairs has raised the issue with Russian officials, pointing out how risky this situation is.
Despite reaching out to the Indian Embassy, families say support has been limited so far.
Meanwhile, at least nine Indians have reportedly died in this war—adding urgency as India pushes harder for their safe return.