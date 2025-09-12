Can courts tell governors, President to act quickly on bills

Solicitor General Mehta's joke about judges' private chats

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta joked about judges' private chats, prompting CJI Gavai to recall a judge who loved sketching more than ruling on cases.

The bench also pointed out how tough it is to keep up with lawyers who read too fast. Justice Narasimha warned against "skip reading" in court.

Solicitor General Mehta noted that out of over 17,000 bills since 1970, governors have only withheld assent on 20—showing this power is rarely used.