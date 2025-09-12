Can courts tell governors, President to act quickly on bills
The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether judges can tell the President and governors how quickly they need to act on official matters, like signing bills.
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai is handling the case, which could shape how much courts can influence top government roles.
Solicitor General Mehta's joke about judges' private chats
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta joked about judges' private chats, prompting CJI Gavai to recall a judge who loved sketching more than ruling on cases.
The bench also pointed out how tough it is to keep up with lawyers who read too fast. Justice Narasimha warned against "skip reading" in court.
Solicitor General Mehta noted that out of over 17,000 bills since 1970, governors have only withheld assent on 20—showing this power is rarely used.