Punjab government evicts AAP MLA's residence amid rape charges

Pathanmajra on the run; plans to challenge eviction

Pathanmajra has been on the run since September 2, 2024, dodging police after being accused of rape and other crimes. His son is now facing accusations of hiding him.

Despite multiple raids across Punjab and Haryana—and even arresting some of his aides (who are now out on bail)—the police still haven't caught him.

Meanwhile, Pathanmajra plans to challenge the sudden eviction in court this Friday, with his lawyer noting that no time window was given for vacating, unlike the usual 30 days.