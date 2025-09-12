Next Article
Farmers demand crop insurance as losses mount
Massive floods hit Punjab this monsoon, flooding over 4 lakh acres in 23 districts and ruining key crops like paddy, wheat, and cotton.
The state declared the area flood-hit and promised ₹20,000 per acre in compensation—but many farmers say their actual losses are much higher due to waterlogging and late sowing.
Insurance only covers big block-level damage
Farmers report losing up to ₹70,000 per acre—way above what they'll get from the government.
They're now demanding a proper crop insurance scheme with government support so future disasters don't leave them stranded.
Right now, insurance only covers big block-level damage, not individual losses—leaving most farmers out in the cold when extreme weather hits.