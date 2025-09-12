Tamil Nadu panchayat president runs over man who filed complaints

Victim had earlier complained about corruption in local body

At first, police treated it as a hit-and-run. But after the victim's family pointed to ongoing disputes and previous complaints about Panchayat issues, it became a murder investigation.

Officials confirmed that the victim had raised concerns about local governance before his death.

The accused is now in judicial custody while police continue their probe into this high-profile case—one that's also sparked debate about law and order in Tamil Nadu.