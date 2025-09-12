Tamil Nadu panchayat president runs over man who filed complaints
Vinayagam Palaniswami, a DMK leader and Panchayat President from Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu, has been arrested for allegedly running over and killing a man who had reported irregularities in the local Panchayat.
The victim, also named Palaniswami, was riding his two-wheeler when he was struck by the accused's SUV; investigators say the local body president was drunk at the time.
Victim had earlier complained about corruption in local body
At first, police treated it as a hit-and-run. But after the victim's family pointed to ongoing disputes and previous complaints about Panchayat issues, it became a murder investigation.
Officials confirmed that the victim had raised concerns about local governance before his death.
The accused is now in judicial custody while police continue their probe into this high-profile case—one that's also sparked debate about law and order in Tamil Nadu.