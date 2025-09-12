How much will it cost to get your old car checked
India's Road Transport Ministry wants to sharply raise the cost of fitness tests for older vehicles, hoping to get aging cars and trucks off the roads and boost safety.
If this goes through, private vehicles over 20 years old would pay ₹2,600 for their check-up, while medium and heavy commercial vehicles over 20 years old could face a hefty ₹25,000 fee.
What are the proposed changes?
Right now, most private cars just get a quick visual inspection for their fitness certificate. The new plan would bring in more detailed checks once your car hits 15 years.
For commercial rides, there's talk of a tiered fee system based on age—starting from as early as 10 years old.
Plus, automated technical tests could soon be mandatory when you renew registration after your car turns 15, and then every five years after that.