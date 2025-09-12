How much will it cost to get your old car checked

What are the proposed changes?

Right now, most private cars just get a quick visual inspection for their fitness certificate. The new plan would bring in more detailed checks once your car hits 15 years.

For commercial rides, there's talk of a tiered fee system based on age—starting from as early as 10 years old.

Plus, automated technical tests could soon be mandatory when you renew registration after your car turns 15, and then every five years after that.