What is Sunjay Kapur's estate worth? Karisma Kapoor's lawyer reveals

The late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate, reportedly estimated by some sources at ₹30,000cr, is at the center of a legal dispute between his children with actor Karisma Kapoor as well as his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur. The children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), have reached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share in their father's estate . However, there are conflicting reports and uncertainty about the actual value of this estate.

Legal perspective ₹30,000cr estate valuation is 'press creation': Lawyer Kapoor's lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, recently clarified the confusion over the estate's valuation. He said on Republic TV, "₹30,000cr is a press creation; it is not under the will." "We don't know what the assets under the will are, because they are all Sunjay's personal assets." "So we don't know what his personal assets consist of or what the valuation is."

Estate details Estate valuation and composition still unclear Jethmalani further explained that the ₹30,000cr figure could be a combination of Kapur's overseas and Indian assets. He added, "We haven't done a valuation because frankly speaking, we can't make the valuation because we are at a disadvantage of not having the entire data regarding his assets." This statement indicates that there is still uncertainty about the actual valuation and composition of Kapur's estate.

Ongoing dispute Legal battle ignited by allegations of will forgery The legal battle began after Kapur's death in June. His children have accused Sachdev Kapur of forging a will to exclude them from their father's estate. In reply, her lawyer Rajiv Nayar argued that the suit was not maintainable since the plaintiffs were already trust beneficiaries. He further pointed out that they had received assets worth ₹1,900 crore from the RK Trust just days before filing the case.