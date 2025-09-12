'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal-Baseer accuse Awez of cheating on Nagma

In the newest episode of Bigg Boss 19 , Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali made shocking allegations against fellow contestant Awez Darbar. They accused the social media influencer of cheating on his girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, who is also a participant in the ongoing season. The accusations were made during a heated argument over a captaincy task, where Ali and Darbar's personal life was brought into question.

Allegations Mallik revealed how Darbar used to flirt After the fight, Mallik told Ali, "We (Darbar and him) have around 15-16 mutual friends." "This man has been in what he calls a 'serious relationship' for almost 10 years, even proposed here, but I don't mean to hurt anyone; every single day, he is sliding into someone's DMs." Ali replied, "I never brought up Awez's name until now. But the very first point he raised today was that I want two or three girls at a time."

Accusations Ali claimed to know all the stories Ali further said, "He accused me, saying, I go to one girl, then the other. That's when I came near the gym." "From there I confronted him, saying, 'Outside, you keep a girlfriend, but how many others do you hold in your lap?'" "I know all the stories. Should I tell you who you've been with? That's when he got shaken up."