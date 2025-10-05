After kids die from toxic syrup, Health Ministry takes action
After the heartbreaking deaths of multiple children in Madhya Pradesh linked to a toxic cough syrup, the Union Health Ministry called a high-level review meeting with health officials nationwide.
The focus: making sure medicines for children are safe and used wisely.
Cough syrup contained dangerous levels of diethylene glycol
Investigators found that a cough syrup called Coldrif contained dangerous levels of diethylene glycol (DEG), which can cause deadly kidney failure.
Tamil Nadu's FDA has now canceled the manufacturer's license and started criminal action.
New guidelines for safer use of pediatric syrups on the way
To keep this from happening again, risk-based inspections are underway in six states to catch unsafe drugs early.
Officials reminded everyone that most kids' coughs don't need medicine at all, and new guidelines for safer use of pediatric syrups are on the way for doctors and parents.
States have also been asked to tighten pharmacy oversight so something like this doesn't repeat.