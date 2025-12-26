Next Article
After PM Modi's Lucknow visit, flower pots go missing
India
Right after PM Modi's visit to Lucknow for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, a video surfaced showing people casually taking home the decorative flower pots set up for the event.
The clip quickly made rounds online, turning what should have been a respectful occasion into an unexpected viral moment.
Public outrage and questions on civic sense
The video sparked frustration on social media, with many calling out the lack of respect for public property.
People pointed out how common it is in India to treat government resources like personal freebies.
Despite a police officer being there, no one stopped the theft—leaving many to wonder why basic civic responsibility is still missing during such high-profile events.