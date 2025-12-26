India's 2026 health gameplan: Big goals, bigger changes

India just dropped its health roadmap for 2026, aiming to go from "pharmacy of the world" to a true life sciences hub. The plan? Grow the pharma sector from $11 billion to $50 billion by 2030, starting with stricter drug quality rules that match World Health Organization (WHO) standards—even for smaller companies—from January 2026.

Quality meds and real innovation The government is putting ₹4,200 crore into research and development through the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma-MedTech Sector (PRIP) scheme.

This aims to boost innovation in the pharma and med-tech sectors.

Tackling tough health issues head-on India's also taking on big public health challenges like tuberculosis (with a goal to wipe it out by 2030) and rising obesity rates.

With millions already affected by TB in recent years and obesity numbers set to soar by 2050, these moves are about making a real difference.