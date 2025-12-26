Padma Awards, Bharat Ratna aren't 'titles': Bombay HC says stop using them with your name
The Bombay High Court just made it clear: national honors like Padma Shri and Bharat Ratna aren't meant to be used as part of your name—no prefixes or suffixes allowed.
This came up because a doctor awarded the Padma Shri in 2004 was named in the case title as "Padmashree Dr. Sharad M Hardikar," sparking a legal reminder.
Why does this matter?
Turns out, the Supreme Court said way back in 1995 that these awards aren't "titles" under the Constitution (Article 18), so you can't use them like Dr., Mr., or Ms.
If you do, you could actually lose the award.
The High Court now wants everyone—including all courts—to follow this rule, reinforcing a ban that's been around for decades.
Basically: winning an award is awesome, but it shouldn't become part of your official identity.