Padma Awards, Bharat Ratna aren't 'titles': Bombay HC says stop using them with your name

Why does this matter?

Turns out, the Supreme Court said way back in 1995 that these awards aren't "titles" under the Constitution (Article 18), so you can't use them like Dr., Mr., or Ms.

If you do, you could actually lose the award.

The High Court now wants everyone—including all courts—to follow this rule, reinforcing a ban that's been around for decades.

Basically: winning an award is awesome, but it shouldn't become part of your official identity.