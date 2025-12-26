'Selective outrage': Manoj Joshi calls out silence on Bangladesh Hindu killings
Actor Manoj Joshi expressed concern about the lack of response to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.
He pointed out, "Everyone reacts when something happens in Gaza or Palestine, but when a Hindu is killed in Bangladesh, it's very sad that nobody speaks up. Time will give its answer."
What happened?
Joshi spoke up after 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker, was lynched by a mob on December 18 in Bhaluka over rumors of insulting Islam—though police found no evidence of blasphemy.
Twelve people were arrested and officials linked the violence to workplace issues.
More violence sparks celebrity reactions
Just days later, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was beaten to death during an extortion clash in Rajbari's Pangsha.
This wave of violence has led celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal to condemn the killings.