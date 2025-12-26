India's highways are getting a major upgrade by 2026

Why should you care?

No more long waits at toll plazas—AI cameras and FASTag will handle payments automatically, cutting costs and saving drivers time.

Annual FASTag passes for cars are dropping from ₹15,000 to just ₹3,000 by year-end.

Plus, with road accidents killing nearly 1.8 lakh people each year (most of them young adults), the new safety bill is hoping to bring those numbers down.

New expressways and tunnels will also mean smoother trips across the country—less hassle, more adventure.