Andhra Pradesh: 3 die as bus crashes into parked car on highway
Early Friday morning in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, three people lost their lives when a private bus slammed into their stationary car on National Highway-16.
The victims—Kunchala Venkataiah (65), his wife Kunchala Suseela (56), and Navila Mahesh (28)—were heading from Tirupati to Suryapet when their car was stopped on the road margin after the driver felt drowsy and stepped out to wash his face.
While the driver stepped out to wash his face, tragedy struck.
What happened next—and why it matters
The crash killed all three in the car instantly and left four others injured, including two kids.
Police quickly registered a case and started investigating; senior officers visited the site soon after.
Sadly, this wasn't the only serious accident that day—another crash in Nandyal district took four more lives, bringing Andhra Pradesh's road death toll to seven for just that one day.
It's a stark reminder of how unpredictable highways can be and why road safety matters for everyone.