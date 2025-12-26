Karnataka's human-animal conflict: 14 tigers, 34 people dead in 2025
Karnataka is struggling with a spike in human-animal conflict this year—14 tigers and 34 people have lost their lives so far.
Experts say the main reasons are shrinking forests (over 2 lakh acres encroached), rising tiger numbers leading to increased competition for territory, and failed efforts to relocate vulnerable human settlements.
With over 560 tigers now in the state, according to the latest official figures, encounters are becoming more common, especially as tigresses with cubs wander into farms during winter.
What's being done about it?
The government is stepping up: Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre called emergency meetings after a recent tiger attack on a farmer, and early warning systems are being tested in villages near forests.
Officials hope these moves will help protect both people and wildlife—but it's clear that finding space for everyone is getting harder.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just about numbers—it's about how humans and wildlife are clashing as habitats disappear.
The crisis shows why protecting natural spaces matters, not just for animals but for communities living nearby too.