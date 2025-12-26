Karnataka's human-animal conflict: 14 tigers, 34 people dead in 2025 India Dec 26, 2025

Karnataka is struggling with a spike in human-animal conflict this year—14 tigers and 34 people have lost their lives so far.

Experts say the main reasons are shrinking forests (over 2 lakh acres encroached), rising tiger numbers leading to increased competition for territory, and failed efforts to relocate vulnerable human settlements.

With over 560 tigers now in the state, according to the latest official figures, encounters are becoming more common, especially as tigresses with cubs wander into farms during winter.