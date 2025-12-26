Udaipur: IT company manager gang-raped, CEO among accused

A manager at a private IT company in Udaipur , Rajasthan , was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car after she was offered a lift home. According to reports, the incident took place on December 20 after a New Year's party at a private hotel. The survivor said that she was offered a ride home by the CEO, a female executive head, and her husband when the guests started leaving at around 1:30am.

Details Accused allegedly drugged and assaulted victim The woman was allegedly taken in a car by the female executive head, her husband, as well as the CEO. On their way, the trio reportedly stopped at a shop to buy smoking material and gave it to the woman, and she fell unconscious after consuming the same. When she partially regained consciousness, she found herself being molested by the CEO and was later sexually assaulted by all three accused.

Aftermath Missing belongings, injuries discovered post-assault The woman said she was dropped off at home around 5:00am and, upon regaining full consciousness, found that an earring, socks, and her undergarments were missing. She also saw that there were injuries on her private parts. After noticing these signs of assault, the woman filed a complaint with the police in the morning.