Afternoon rain and thunderstorms bring respite to Hyderabad's sticky weather

IMD warns eastern GHMC of rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a warning at 4:15pm about more light rain and gusty winds for areas like AS Rao Nagar, Nacharam, Mallapur, Kushaiguda, ECIL, Chengicherla, and Cherlapally.

Light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur at a few places in eastern parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area during the next two hours.