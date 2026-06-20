Afternoon rain and thunderstorms bring respite to Hyderabad's sticky weather
India
Hyderabad got a welcome break from the sticky weather on Saturday as rain and thunderstorms rolled in by afternoon.
After a sunny start, the sky turned dark and showers hit around 3pm mostly soaking the eastern and northeastern parts of the city.
IMD warns eastern GHMC of rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a warning at 4:15pm about more light rain and gusty winds for areas like AS Rao Nagar, Nacharam, Mallapur, Kushaiguda, ECIL, Chengicherla, and Cherlapally.
Light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds are very likely to occur at a few places in eastern parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area during the next two hours.