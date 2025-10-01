Next Article
Agewell survey: 73% seniors want to work post-retirement
A recent survey by Agewell Foundation shows that while most Indian seniors want to keep working for financial stability and independence, only about 23% actually have jobs after retirement.
The study covered 10,000 people aged 55+ across India.
Barriers to getting back to work
Most rely on pensions, savings, or family support—nearly 1 in 10 have no steady income at all.
The biggest hurdles? Lack of job opportunities (80.3%), digital skills gaps (61.9%), and mobility issues (57.9%).
Hardly anyone knows about government job portals for seniors.
With India's elderly population set to hit 20% by 2050, making workplaces more senior-friendly and boosting digital skills could really help older adults stay active and independent.