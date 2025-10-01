Agewell survey: 73% seniors want to work post-retirement

Barriers to getting back to work

Most rely on pensions, savings, or family support—nearly 1 in 10 have no steady income at all.

The biggest hurdles? Lack of job opportunities (80.3%), digital skills gaps (61.9%), and mobility issues (57.9%).

Hardly anyone knows about government job portals for seniors.

With India's elderly population set to hit 20% by 2050, making workplaces more senior-friendly and boosting digital skills could really help older adults stay active and independent.