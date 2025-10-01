MP: 6 kids die after consuming tainted cough syrup

Investigation underway to determine cause of deaths

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is running tests on water and medicine samples to rule out infections, while state drug officials are checking the syrup batches involved—results are still pending.

After a similar tragedy in Rajasthan, some syrup batches have already been banned.

Local authorities have also warned doctors and pharmacies to stay alert.

This incident has sparked serious concerns about medicine safety in India, especially since similar cases linked to Indian-made syrups have happened abroad too.

Investigations are ongoing to prevent more tragedies like this.