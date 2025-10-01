MP: 6 kids die after consuming tainted cough syrup
Six kids in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, have died from acute kidney failure after taking cough syrup suspected to be tainted with diethylene glycol—a harmful chemical.
The children first showed signs of fever and cold before their conditions got much worse.
The first case was spotted on August 24, and the first death happened on September 7.
Investigation underway to determine cause of deaths
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is running tests on water and medicine samples to rule out infections, while state drug officials are checking the syrup batches involved—results are still pending.
After a similar tragedy in Rajasthan, some syrup batches have already been banned.
Local authorities have also warned doctors and pharmacies to stay alert.
This incident has sparked serious concerns about medicine safety in India, especially since similar cases linked to Indian-made syrups have happened abroad too.
Investigations are ongoing to prevent more tragedies like this.