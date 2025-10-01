AIMPLB postpones Bharat Bandh against Waqf Act
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has postponed its planned Bharat Bandh, which was set for October 3, 2025.
They made the call during an emergency meeting, saying it wouldn't be right to go ahead while religious festivals are scheduled to take place in several states.
Even with the bandh on pause, AIMPLB is still firmly against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
Fresh bandh dates to be announced later
AIMPLB and other Muslim groups have been rallying against the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, which they oppose despite government claims it will bring more transparency under the UMEED Act.
While they'll announce fresh dates for the bandh soon, ongoing protests will continue as planned.
The original bandh aimed to shut down Muslim businesses from 8am to 2pm as a form of protest.