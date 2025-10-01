AIMPLB postpones Bharat Bandh against Waqf Act India Oct 01, 2025

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has postponed its planned Bharat Bandh, which was set for October 3, 2025.

They made the call during an emergency meeting, saying it wouldn't be right to go ahead while religious festivals are scheduled to take place in several states.

Even with the bandh on pause, AIMPLB is still firmly against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.